Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 5,348 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $64.03. 2,221,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

