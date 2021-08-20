iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Avalon Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $169.18.

