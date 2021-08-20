Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 287.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 5,316,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

