Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,164,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

