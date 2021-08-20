$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce sales of $611.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $602.80 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

