$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $11.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,844. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at $89,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

