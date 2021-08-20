Zacks: Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $24.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.