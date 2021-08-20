Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce sales of $147.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $140.40 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $87.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $78.82. 535,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,183. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,316,592 shares of company stock valued at $362,126,524. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

