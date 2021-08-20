$110.40 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report $110.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $110.83 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 99,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVER traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 388,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,674. The stock has a market cap of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

