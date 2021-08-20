Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. 51,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,899. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27.

