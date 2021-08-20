Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 977,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,077. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

