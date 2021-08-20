Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $39.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OESX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

OESX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.25. 192,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

