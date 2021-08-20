Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Corteva stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

