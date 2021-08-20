Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post $9.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.82. 152,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,930. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

