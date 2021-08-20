Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT remained flat at $$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,697,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,396,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.06. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

