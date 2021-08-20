ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. 323,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,928. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

