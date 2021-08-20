Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0074

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Observer has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $3.57 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OBSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.