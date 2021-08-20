Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.27. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

