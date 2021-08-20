WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. 109,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,441. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

