WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 503,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 225,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,435. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30.

