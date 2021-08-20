Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. 5,013,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

