Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,529,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,575.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

