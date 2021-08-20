WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. 922,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

