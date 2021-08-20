WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

