Humaniq Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.41 million and $50,988.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00823183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048616 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

