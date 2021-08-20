BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $3.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00525845 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

