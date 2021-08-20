NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. 831,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

