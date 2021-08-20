Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$17.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.29. 175,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,415. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.