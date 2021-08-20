Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $407.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

