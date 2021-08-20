Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 4.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

