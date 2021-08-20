BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

