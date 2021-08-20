ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 810,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in ALLETE by 220.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 249,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

