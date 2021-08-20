Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.31. 4,657,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

