Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $420.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

DECK traded up $6.91 on Friday, hitting $434.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.45. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

