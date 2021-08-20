Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,914 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group accounts for 14.6% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $146,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,308,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after buying an additional 608,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 1,010,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -256.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

