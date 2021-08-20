Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $240.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.75.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,072. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.44. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

