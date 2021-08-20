Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,052 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 241,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,790,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.