Navcoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $38.72 million and $406,360.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00031164 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,436,617 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

