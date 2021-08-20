Navcoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.72 million and $406,360.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00031164 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,436,617 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.