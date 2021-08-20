Crown (CRW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,471.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $13,471.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,056.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.99 or 0.01396331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00346191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00156985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,862,169 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

