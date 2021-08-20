$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 252,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,362. The firm has a market cap of $661.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

