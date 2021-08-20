Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. 631,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,341. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

