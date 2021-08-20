Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. 3,396,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,666. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

