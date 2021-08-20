Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

