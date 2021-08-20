Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.34. 429,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60. AGCO has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

