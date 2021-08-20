Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 4.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $63,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. 1,400,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $153.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

