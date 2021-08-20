Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.