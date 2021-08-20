Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 349,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,960. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

