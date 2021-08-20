Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Corning worth $39,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

