Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $897,738. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.